Stocks to Watch- HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY).



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) opened its last trade at the price of $8.60. Its closing price was $8.53 after losing -0.81% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 80.126 shares, while its average trading volume remained 65.747 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.90.



Will HNNMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) percentage change surged 3.33% to close at $0.155 with the total traded volume of 2.05 million shares while its average volume of 498.817 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.13 - $0.41, while its day lowest price was $0.14. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.17. International Stem Cell Corporation is a developmental-stage biotechnology company. The Company focused on therapeutic, biomedical and cosmeceutical product. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Lifeline Cell Technology, LLC (Lifeline) develops manufactures and commercializes human cells and the reagents needed to culture and study human cells.



Will ISCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) traded on volume of 42.204 shares in the last session against average volume of 52.375 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.22 and closed at $19.13 by scoring -0.47%. In the last three months the stock was up 14.21% while its 52 week range of the stock was $15.04 - $19.31.



Will AAGIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) started its last trading session with the price of $7.63 and closed at $7.66 by scoring -0.85%. The stock traded with total volume of 90.463 shares, while the average trading volume remained 95.856 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.92. Day range for the stock was $7.63 and $7.68.



Will DBOEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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