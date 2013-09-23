Stocks to Watch- Iberdrola SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IBDRY), Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:JAGGF), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Iberdrola SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IBDRY), Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:JAGGF), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY).



Iberdrola SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) opened its last trade at the price of $23.24. Its closing price was $22.91 after losing -1.16% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 24.108 shares, while its average trading volume remained 24.038 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.45.



Iberdrola, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, transmission, switching, distribution, and retailing of electric power or electricity by-products.



Will IBDRY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Jaguar Mining Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) percentage change plunged -5.96% to close at $0.205 with the total traded volume of 421.991 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 294.354 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.19 - $1.33, while its day lowest price was $0.19. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.22.



Jaguar Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil.



Will JAGGF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) traded on volume of 12.833 shares in the last session against average volume of 62.440 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $30.75 and closed at $30.44 by scoring 0.46%.In the last three months the stock was down -7.73% while its 52 week range of the stock was $25.88 - $35.55.



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



Will KCRPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) started its last trading session with the price of $188.82 and closed at $189.95 by scoring -1.25%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.054 shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.646 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.81. Day range for the stock was $188.68 and $190.11.



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and construction of prefabricated houses and structures in Japan.



Will DWAHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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