Stocks to Watch: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), Gafisa SA (NYSE:GFA), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) started its trading session with the price of $19.22, and closed at $19.25 by scoring -0.21%. The 52 week range of the stock was $10.92 -$20.25. IGT traded with total volume of 2,043,900 shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.58 million shares. The beta of the stock stands at 1.60.



The day range of the stock remained $19.11 - $19.31. The 3 months and 6 months performances remained 11.53% and 27.57% respectively.



International Game Technology engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino games, gaming equipment, and systems technology for land-based and online social gaming, and wagering markets worldwide.



Gafisa SA (ADR) (NYSE:GFA) traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2,032,300 shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.56 million shares. During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $2.29 while it touched its highest price for the day at $2.37. In most recent session, the stock tumbled -1.28% and closed the trading activity at $2.32.



The stock’s beta value stands at 2.57 points. The stock was a bear in its 3 months performances of -40.05% and the 6 months performance of the stock remained -52.65%.



Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder in Brazil. The company operates in three segments: Gafisa, Tenda, and Alphaville.



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) its number of shares traded in the last trading day were 2,012,100, on the other hand, its average trading volume was 2.37 million shares. In prior session, the stock tumbled -0.11% and closed the trading activity at $8.72.



Watching the stock’s previous 5 day trend, the stock showed a bearish move of -1.91%. Yesterday, the market capitalization of the stock remained 3.03 billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.10 points and its EPS was $0.32.



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging solutions in the United States, Canada, Central/South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.



Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) opened the most recent session at the price of $17.25, whereas its previous closing price was recorded at $17.48. COTY gained +1.27% and traded within the range of $17.17 - $17.54 in prior trading activity. The 52 week range of the stock remained in between $16.31 - $17.65. Total volume of the stock was 1,976,900 shares during last trade, while its average volume remained 917,253 shares.



Coty Inc. manufactures and distributes fragrance and beauty products internationally. It offers color cosmetics (including nail), and skin and body care products.



