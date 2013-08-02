Stocks to Watch - IONA ENERGY INC(OTCMKTS:IONAF), L'Oreal (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY), VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY), Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IONA ENERGY INC(OTCMKTS:IONAF), L'Oreal (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY), VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY), Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TKOMY)



IONA ENERGY INC(OTCMKTS:IONAF) increased +4.76% and closed at $0.508 on a traded volume of 654,200.00 shares, in comparison to 185,686.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down -9.11%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $172.08 million and its total outstanding shares are 366,810,868. Iona Energy Inc. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom's North Sea. The company also has its properties located in the East Irish Sea and in Alaska. Iona Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.



L'Oreal (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY) soared +1.87% and closed at $34.05 on a traded volume of 24,776.00 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 58,016.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -4.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $33.65 and $34.05. L?Oréal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L?Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, Softsheen Carson, Le Club des Créateurs de Beauté, and Essie brand names; and professional products, including hair color products, hair care products, and hair straighteners under the L?Oréal Professionnel, Redken, Kérastase, Matrix, Pureology, Mizani, Shu Uemura Art of Hair, Essie, and Kéraskin Esthetics brand names.



VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY) jumped up +4.75% and closed at $7.00. So far in three months, the stock is up +139.72%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.32 and $7.04 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.04. Its introductory price for the day was $6.89, with the overall traded volume of 124,717.00 shares. Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the manufacture and sale of wind turbines and wind power systems worldwide. It also offers wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, and power plant optimization services; and after sale services, as well as sells spare parts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus N, Denmark.



Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TKOMY), after opening its shares at the price of $32.81, jumped up +3.80% to close at $33.06 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 27,359.00 shares, in comparison to 19,228.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $22.45 and $35.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at 33.14. Its introductory price for the day was $32.81. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in non-life insurance and life insurance businesses. It offers property and casualty, life, and reinsurance products, as well as related investments.



