Stocks to Watch: iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index , VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term , Exxon Mobil Corporation , iShares MSCI Brazil Index

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:FXI), VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:XIV), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), iShares MSCI Brazil Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWZ)



iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:FXI), decreased -0.66% and closed at $37.65 on a traded volume of 3.55 million shares.So far this year, the stock is down over -6.92%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.78million and its total outstanding shares are 153.60 million.



Has FXI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares China Large-Cap ETF, formerly FTSE China 25 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index).



VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:XIV), plunged -3.97% and closed at $27.80 on a traded volume of 1.19 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up39.14%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $27.50 and $28.56.



Will XIV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), dropped down -0.20% and closed at $86.90. So far in three months, the stock is up down -3.82%. The 52-week range for the stock is $84.70 and $95.49 and during the previous trading session it marked$87.01 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $86.85 and the overall traded volume that day was 10.87 million shares.



Has XOM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Exxon Mobil Corporation (Exxon Mobil) is a manufacturer and marketer of commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics and a range of specialty products. The Company has a number of divisions and affiliates with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Esso or Mobil.



iShares MSCI Brazil Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWZ) after opening its shares at the price of $47.88, jumped dropped -0.54% to close the day at $47.94. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.78 million shares. The 52-week range for the stock is $40.68 and $57.76 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $48.28. It started the day at $47.88.



Will EWZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market.



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