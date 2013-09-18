Stocks to Watch- Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS: JAMN), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY), BIO-Key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BKYI), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB: SOUL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS: JAMN), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY), BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BKYI), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB: SOUL).



Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS: JAMN) opened its last trade at the price of $0.47. Its closing price was $0.450 after losing -4.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 342.414 shares, while its average trading volume remained 424.657 shares. The beta of this stock stands at7.39.



Jammin Java Corp., doing business as Marley Coffee, engages in the roasting, marketing, and distribution of coffee on a wholesale level to the grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries in the United States.



Will JAMN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY) percentage change surged 2.09% to close at $7.83 with the total traded volume of 87.190 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 306.382 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.70 - $11.06, while its day lowest price was $7.76. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.02.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Will PPERY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BKYI) traded on volume of 286.651 shares in the last session against average volume of 141.040 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.33 and closed at $0.295 by scoring -9.92% decreased.



BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions to private and public sector customers.



Will BKYI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB: SOUL) started its last trading session with the price of $0.36 and closed at $0.320 by scoring -15.79%. The stock traded with total volume of 413.137 shares, while the average trading volume remained 333.395 shares. Day range for the stock was $0.28 -$0.38.



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc., a video and computer games company, develops, publishes, and digitally distributes games and games-related content for video game consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.



Will SOUL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/