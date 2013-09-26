Stocks to Watch: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP), Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP), Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).



Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), decreased -1.11% and closed at $72.26 on a traded volume of 1.66 million shares, in comparison to 3.51 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -5.21%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $12.65million and its total outstanding shares are 175.07million.



Has LULU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth.



Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP), soared0.60% and closed at $26.84 on a traded volume of 1.66 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.18 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -9.2%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $26.45 and $27.22.



For How Long BPOP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Popular, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers in Puerto Rico and the Mainland United States.



Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), dropped down -1.08% and closed at $877.23. So far in three months, the stock is up 1.27%. The 52-week range for the stock is $636.00 and $928.00 and during the previous trading session it marked$886.55 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $886.55 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.65 million shares.



Has GOOG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Google Inc., a technology company, builds products and provides services to organize the information and make it universally accessible and useful.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) after opening its shares at the price of $21.68, jumped up0.60% to close the day at $21.82. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.63 million shares, in comparison to 2.09million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.95 and $25.48 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $21.98. It started the day at $21.68.



Why Should Investors Buy PTEN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada.



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