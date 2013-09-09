Stocks to Watch - mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), Creative Edge Nutrition Inc(OTCMKTS:FITX), NIKO RESOURCES LTD(OTCMKTS:NKRSF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), Creative Edge Nutrition Inc(OTCMKTS:FITX), NIKO RESOURCES LTD(OTCMKTS:NKRSF).



mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD) ended lower -29.41% and complete the day at $0.180. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 456,500. After opening at $0.25, the stock hit as high as $0.26.



mCig, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business. It offers Lifetech AirWell System, an air to water generator that produces water by promoting and filtering the condensation of moisture from air.



Has LTCHD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY) closed yesterday at $10.53, a +3.44% increase. Around 306,527 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 88,496 shares. The company is now valued at around $29.17 billion.



Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector



For How Long BDORY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Creative Edge Nutrition Inc(OTCMKTS:FITX) moved -7.69 percent lower at $0.0012 and traded between $0.0012 and $0.0016 after opening the day at $0.0016. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.69%, which stands at -14.29% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -72.73%.



Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. focuses on the development of health?oriented nutrition products. The company offers a range of capsules, tablets, and powders, as well as science based products in the categories of weight management, nutrition challenges, energy, and fitness



Why Should Investors Buy FITX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NIKO RESOURCES LTD(OTCMKTS:NKRSF) shares fall, losing -7.71 percent to close at $3.45. The stock is down around -67.5% this year and -76.3% for the last 12 months. Around 260,950 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 29,364 shares.



Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. The company?s principal producing natural gas and crude oil assets are in the D6 Block in India and in Block 9 in Bangladesh. It also has development opportunities in India, and Trinidad and Tobago; exploration acreage in India, Indonesia, Trinidad and Tobago, Madagascar, and Pakistan; and oil and gas properties in Canada.



Will NKRSF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/