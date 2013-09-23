Stocks to Watch- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT).



MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) opened its last trade at the price of $7.61. Its closing price was $7.44 after losing -1.98% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.23 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.97 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.36.



MFA Financial, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS).



Will MFA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) percentage change plunged -0.46% to close at $8.72 with the total traded volume of 3.11 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 2.25 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.51 - $8.90, while its day lowest price was $8.72. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.81.



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging solutions in the United States, Canada, Central/South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.



Will GPK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC) traded on volume of 5.00 million shares in the last session against average volume of 8.43million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $18.94 and closed at $18.89 by scoring -0.42%.In the last three months the stock was up 12.91% while its 52 week range of the stock was $10.15 - $19.70.



US Airways Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.



Will LCC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT) started its last trading session with the price of $7.30 and closed at $7.21by scoring -1.37%. The stock traded with total volume of 4.94 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.97 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.52. Day range for the stock was $7.16-$7.13.



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. operates as a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm provides its services to companies.



Will DCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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