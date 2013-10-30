Stocks to Watch: Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR), O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY), Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR), O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY), Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD)



Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) opened its shares at the price of $58.72 for the day. Its closing price was $58.53 after gaining +0.05% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.04 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.67 million shares. The beta of MNST stands at0.26. Monster Beverage Corporation, formerly Hansen Natural Corporation is a holding company. The Company develops, markets, sells and distributes alternative beverage. alternative beverage category.



For How Long MNST will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR) percentage change surged +2.46% to close at $66.54 with the total traded volume of 1.04 million shares, and average volume of 1.47 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $43.07 - $67.84, while its day lowest price was $64.10 and it hit its day highest price at $66.88.



For How Long OUTR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) started its trading session with the price of $124.00 and closed at $124.06 by scoring +0.28%. ORLY’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.01 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 828,113.00 shares. The beta of ORLY stands at 0.25. Day range of the stock was $123.39 -$124.65. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (O’Reilly) is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, selling its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers.



Will ORLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) ended its day with the gain of +2.49% and closed at the price of $129.51 after opening at $126.65. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4,789.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 319,927.00 shares. Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc., is a owner, operator, and franchisor of restaurants. The Company features a variety of menu items, including its Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings spun in any of its 16 types of sauces or five types of seasonings.



Why Should Investors Buy BWLD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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