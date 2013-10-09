Stocks to Watch: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU), Sony Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL), iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU), Sony Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:SNE).



Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), decreased -1.41% and closed at $7.69 on a traded volume of 1.01 million shares, in comparison to 1.08million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 37.08%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.22Billion and its total outstanding shares are 158.13million.



Has MWA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water.



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL), plunged -7.23% and closed at $4.62 on a traded volume of 2.87 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.15 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up56.61%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.61 and $4.97.



Will GOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the air transportation of passengers, cargo, and mailbags in Latin America.



iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU), dropped down -0.23% and closed at $12.81. So far in three months, the stock is up 6.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.53 and $17.48 and during the previous trading session it marked$12.91 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $12.86 and the overall traded volume that day was 609,094 shares.



Has IAU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ishares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares).



Sony Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:SNE) after opening its shares at the price of $19.95, dropped -3.26% to close the day at $19.61. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.87 million shares, in comparison to 2.04million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.57 and $23.38 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $19.96. It started the day at $19.95.



Will SNE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sony Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide.



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