Stocks to Watch: Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX).



Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), decreased -0.48% and closed at $40.06 on a traded volume of 3.82 million shares, in comparison to 4.16 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over45.92%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and its total outstanding shares are 381.81 million.



Has MYL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Mylan Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, licensing, and distribution of generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty.



American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), plunged -0.22% and closed at $23.0 on a traded volume of 3.77 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.74 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up10.79%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $22.91 and $23.25.



Will AGNC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Capital Agency Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored entities or by the United States government agency.



Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), dropped down -2.21% and closed at $31.83. So far in three months, the stock is up 49.65%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.02 and $38.84 and during the previous trading session it marked$33.16 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $31.88 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.71 million shares.



Has CLDX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care primarily in the United States.



Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) after opening its shares at the price of $961.96, jumped up0.11% to close the day at $62.60. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.71 million shares, in comparison to 4.91million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $49.79 and $67.66and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $63.06. It started the day at $661.96.



Why Should Investors Buy ESRX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Express Scripts Holding Company provides a range of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers healthcare management and administration services on behalf of its clients.



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