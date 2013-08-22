Stocks to Watch - Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.(NYSE:NM), Lone Pine Resources Inc(NYSE:LPR), EXCO Resources Inc(NYSE:XCO), Dean Foods Co(NYSE:DF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.(NYSE:NM), Lone Pine Resources Inc(NYSE:LPR), EXCO Resources Inc(NYSE:XCO), Dean Foods Co(NYSE:DF).



Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.(NYSE:NM) ended higher +5.18% and complete the day at $6.30. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.93 million. After opening at $6.25, the stock hit as high as $6.48. However, it traded between $3.26 and $6.48 over the last twelve months.



Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. The Company operates in three segments: Drybulk Vessel Operations



For How Long NM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Lone Pine Resources Inc(NYSE:LPR) closed yesterday at $0.103, a -14.17% decrease. Around 1.92 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.83 million shares. The company is now valued at around $8.95 million.



Lone Pine Resources Inc. (Lone Pine) is an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with operations in Canada within the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec and the Northwest Territories.



Has LPR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



EXCO Resources Inc(NYSE:XCO) moved -0.67 percent lower at $7.38 and traded between $7.36 and $7.51 after opening the day at $7.39. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.87%, which stands at -14.78% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 9.01%.



EXCO Resources, Inc. (EXCO Resources) is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore the United States oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays. Its operations are conducted in the United States oil and natural gas areas



Why Should Investors Buy XCO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Dean Foods Co(NYSE:DF) shares fall, losing -0.31 percent to close at $9.77. The stock is down around -40.82% this year and -40.1% for the last 12 months. Around 1.90 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.52 million shares.



Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company operates through two segments: Fresh Dairy Direct and The WhiteWave Foods Company (WhiteWave). Fresh Dairy Direct is a processor and distributor processor and distributor of fluid milk in the United States, and Fresh Dairy Direct also processes and distributes other dairy products in the United States



Will DF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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