Stocks to Watch: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWH), Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), Elan Corporation, Plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWH), Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), Elan Corporation, plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN)



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) opened its shares at the price of $15.15 for the day. Its closing price was $14.76 after losing -3.09% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.56 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.46 million shares. The beta of NYCB stands at0.80.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and a producer of multi-family mortgage loans in New York City, with an emphasis on apartment buildings that feature below-market rents.



Has NYCB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWH) percentage change plunged -1.22% to close at $18.64 with the total traded volume of 2.54 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.67 - $21.02, while its day lowest price was $18.60 and it hit its day highest price at $18.77.



iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund.



Has EWH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) started its trading session with the price of $15.43 and closed at $15.33 by scoring -1.60%. CHS’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.55 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.93 million shares. The beta of CHS stands at 1.67. Day range of the stock was $15.27 -$15.56.



Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a specialty retailer of private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories, and other non-clothing gift items under the Chico’s, White House / Black Market (WH/BM) and Soma Intimates (Soma) brand names.



Why Should Investors Buy CHS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Elan Corporation, plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN) ended its day with the loss of -1.33% and closed at the price of $14.88 after opening at $14.96. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.55 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 813.01million shares.



Will ELN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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