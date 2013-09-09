Stocks to Watch - NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)



NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP) was a volume gainer of 1.49 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.61 million shares. The stock opened the session at $27.98 and finished at the end of the day at $27.60 and the stock plunged -0.40%. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.80 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 233.33%.



Has NPSP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the preceding trading session, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) exchanged 1.49million shares and the average volume remained 1.83 million shares. The stock closed the session at $26.30 with the gain of 1.35%. Tracking three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at of +6.56% and +47.34%, respectively. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns or provides programming, operating, or sales services to television stations in the United States.



For How Long SBGI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) enhanced 0.99% and its closing price was $21.41. The volume of the stock was 1.45 million shares and the average volume remained 1.67 million shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $20.60- $21.70. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.90 billion. The beta of the stock remained +2.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in neurological and related central nervous system disorders.



For How Long ACAD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) exchanged 1.47 million shares in the previous trading session, and its average trading remained 1.41 million shares. BBBY dropped -1.16% and it closed the trading at $71.84. The market capitalization of the stock remained 15.64 million. YTD trend of the stock was negative +28.49%.



Will BBBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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