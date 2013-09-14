Stocks to Watch: NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), iShares Silver Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SLV), Pandora Media Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), iShares Silver Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SLV), Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P).



NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), increased8.60% and closed at $21.84 on a traded volume of 11.70 million shares, in comparison to 2.75 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 261.59%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and its total outstanding shares are 48.25million.



Will NQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NQ Mobile Inc. (NQ), formerly NetQin Mobile Inc., is a holding company. The Company is a global provider of mobile Internet services focusing on security, privacy and productivity.



The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), soared0.65% and closed at $38.69 on a traded volume of 11.62 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 13.66 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -4.26%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $38.42 and $38.74.



For How Long KO’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



he Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages.



iShares Silver Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SLV), jumped up 1.71% and closed at $21.42. So far in three months, the stock is up 1.81%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.75 and $34.07 and during the previous trading session it marked$21.43 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $21.07 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.02 million shares.



Will SLV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust.



Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) after opening its shares at the price of $23.98, jumped up0.08% to close the day at $23.99. The stock ended on a traded volume of 11.36 million shares, in comparison to 9.58 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.08 and $24.43 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $24.32. It started the day at $23.98.



Why Should Investors Buy P After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Pandora Media, Inc. (Pandora), is an Internet radio in the United States. As of January 31, 2012, it had over 125 million registered users.



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