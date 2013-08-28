Stocks to Watch - Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI), Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI), Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)



Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) opened the session at $45.72, remained amid the day range of $45.39 - $45.88, and closed the session at $45.53. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.56% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.22 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.82 million shares. Nucor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials.



Has NUE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) traded with volume of 2.19 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.06 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $45.76 - $63.63. The stock showed a negative movement of -2.71% and closed its session at $57.76. The market capitalization of the stock remained 26.86 billion. Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products.



Has AFL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) exchanged 368,677 shares. The stock dropped -1.77% and closed the session at $84.73. The beta of the stock remained 1.04 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.04. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 384.34 million. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.



Why Should Investors Buy VTI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) gained volume of 2.19 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.95 million shares. The stock decreased -1.59% and finished the session Tuesday at $70.60. The EPS of the stock remained 4.02. The one month of the stock was -3.31% and three month trend remained negative -1.27%. Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets products for people with hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions.



Will BAX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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