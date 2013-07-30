Stocks to Watch - One World Holdings Inc, First Colombia Gold Corp, Cloud Security Corp, MONDIAL VENTURES INC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: One World Holdings Inc (OTCBB:OWOO), First Colombia Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FCGD), Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS), MONDIAL VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS:MNVN)



One World Holdings Inc (OTCBB:OWOO) gained volume of 3.25 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.44 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0032 - $0.25 and the day range was $0.01 - $0.01, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.01, and its recent trading price was $0.0063. The stock showed a negative performance of -29.21% in its trading session. One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls. It intends to offer a range of mainstream multicultural dolls to high-end collectors and young pre-teen girls. The company is based in Houston, Texas.



Will OWOO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, First Colombia Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FCGD) traded 29.15 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.45 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0006 - $0.007. The stock was a bear and dropped -12.50%, while its trading price stayed at $0.0007. The market capitalization of the stock remained 82,186. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -58.82%.First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and silver properties in North and South America. The company holds interests in the South Idaho silver project, which covers an area of approximately 160 acres located to the south of Boise, Idaho; and the Boulder Hill project consisting of 3 unpatented mining claims that covers area of approximately 60 acres located in the Lincoln County, Montana.



Will FCGD Bounce Back After yesterday’s Sharp Sell off? Find Out Here



Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS) volume of the stock was 43,084 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 192,773 shares. The stock plunged -5.88% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.320. Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company. It primarily delivers access to computer desktops and other consumer electron devices from remote locations.



Is it the Right to Grab CLDS after the Recent Slump? Get Free Trend Analysis Here



MONDIAL VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS:MNVN) traded with volume of 2.21 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 544,663shares. The stock decreased -61.76% and was recently trading at $0.0065. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.06 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.71. Mondial Ventures, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the North 40 acres of the J.B. Tubb Leasehold Estate/Amoco Crawar field comprising three well heads and three well bores; and in the South 40 acres of the Highland Production Company No. 2 well-bore located in Ward County, Texas. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Will MNVN Reach the Bottom after Yesterday’s Correction? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/