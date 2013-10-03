Stocks to Watch: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Myriad Genetics, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).



Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), decreased -0.10% and closed at $39.94 on a traded volume of 2.21 million shares, in comparison to 1.58 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 28.42%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.59million and its total outstanding shares are 365.20 million.



Has PAYX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany.



Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), plunged -1.16% and closed at $46.71 on a traded volume of 2.18 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.64 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up17.81%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $46.46 and $47.05.



Will XLNX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable System on Chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx and various third-party verification and IP cores.



NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), dropped down -0.16% and closed at $37.82. So far in three months, the stock is up 20.64%. The 52-week range for the stock is $20.57 and $39.46 and during the previous trading session it marked$38.01 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $37.61 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.15 million shares.



Has NXPI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



NXP Semiconductors N.V. provides mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide.



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) after opening its shares at the price of $25.37, dropped -2.17% to close the day at $24.76. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.15 million shares, in comparison to 2.23 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.61 and $38.27 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $25.49. It started the day at $5.37.



Will MYGN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Myriad) is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is focused on developing and marketing predictive medicine, personalized medicine and prognostic medicine tests.



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