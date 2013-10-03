Stocks to Watch- PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX), Kimberly-Clark De Mexico SAB De CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCDMY), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX), Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCDMY), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF).



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII) opened its last trade at the price of $0.01. Its closing price was $0.0112 after losing -12.50% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.91 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.60 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at -264.06. Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma.



Will PEII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX) percentage change surged 0.16% to close at $6.17 with the total traded volume of 25.960 shares while its average volume of 66.692 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.75 - $10.33, while its day lowest price was $5.96. The share price hit the day highest price of $6.18. Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Englberg, Switzerland.



Will OCTX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) traded on volume of 32.510 shares in the last session against average volume of 42.033 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $14.57 and closed at $14.62 by scoring -0.14%. In the last three months the stock was down -11.88% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $11.46 - $18.54. Kimberly-Clark de México, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures and markets paper-based products for consumers in Mexico and internationally.



Will KCDMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF) started its last trading session with the price of $0.92 and closed at $0.925 by scoring -0.43%. The stock traded with total volume of 786.333 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.36 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.20. Day range for the stock was $0.89 and $0.94. Monitise plc, a technology and services company provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Will MONIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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