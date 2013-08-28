Stocks to Watch: ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 ETF (NYSEARCA: SRTY), Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (ADR) (NYSE:RBS), ProShares Short Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: RWM), FXCM Inc (NYSE:FXCM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 ETF (NYSEARCA: SRTY), Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (ADR) (NYSE:RBS), ProShares Short Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: RWM), FXCM Inc (NYSE:FXCM).



ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 ETF (NYSEARCA: SRTY) increased 7.33% and closed at $17.27 on a traded volume of 1.43 million shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -51.84%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $67.08 million.



Will SRTY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index).



Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (ADR) (NYSE:RBS) plunged -5.67% and closed at $10.15 on a traded volume of 1.45 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.36 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 1.4%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.12 and $10.36.



Will RBS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide.



ProShares Short Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: RWM) jumped up 2.24% and closed at $19.66. So far in three months, the stock is down -4.28%. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.82 and $27.24 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.70. Its introductory price for the day was $19.47, with the overall traded volume of 1.42 million shares.



Will RWM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index).



FXCM Inc (NYSE:FXCM) after opening its shares at the price of $19.30, ] dropped -1.18% to close at $19.19 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.41 million shares, in comparison to 473.794 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $8.50 and $19.47 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.43.



Will FXCM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



FXCM Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide.



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