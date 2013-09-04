Stocks to Watch: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:TWM), Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:TWM), Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING)



ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:TWM) opened its shares at the price of $16.01 for the day. Its closing price was $16.29 after losing -1.27% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2,907,468 shares. The beta of TWM stands at1.99.



Has TWM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) percentage change plunged -1.63% to close at $12.05 with average volume of 1.06 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.21 - $15.39, while its day lowest price was $11.39 and it hit its day highest price at $12.60.



Has VSH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW) started its trading session with the price of $4.53 and closed at $4.41 by scoring -2.00%. MWW’s stocks traded with the average trading volume remained 2.26 million shares. The beta of MWW stands at 2.22. Day range of the stock was $4.41 -$4.58.



Monster Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile employment solutions worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy MWW After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING) ended its day with the gain of +1.01% and closed at the price of $10.98 after opening at $11.03. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.89 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.94 million shares.



ING Groep N.V., a financial services company, provides banking, investment, life insurance, and retirement services.



Will ING Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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