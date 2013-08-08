Stocks to Watch: Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI), Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI), Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT)



Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) opened its shares at the price of $14.09 for the day. Its closing price was $14.21. The company traded with the total volume of 4.19 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.48 million shares. The beta of RDN stands at2.79.



Radian Group Inc. (Radian Group) is a credit enhancement company with a primary strategic focus on domestic residential mortgage insurance on first-lien loans (first-lien).



Can Investors Bet on RDN after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM) percentage change plunged -0.36% to close at $10.97 with the total traded volume of 4.17 million shares, and average volume of 3.67 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.65 - $15.21, while its day lowest price was $10.84 and it hit its day highest price at $11.01.



Talisman Energy Inc. (Talisman), incorporated on May 01, 2010, is an oil and gas producers, through a combination of exploration, development and acquisitions.



Has TLM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) started its trading session with the price of $11.39 and closed at $11.81 by scoring +2.61%. IPI’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.06 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.68 million shares. The beta of IPI stands at 1.45. Day range of the stock was $11.26 -$11.85.



Intrepid Potash, Inc.( Intrepid) is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) in the United States and are engaged the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia).



Will IPI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT) ended its day with the loss of -0.28% and closed at the price of $14.38 after opening at $14.40. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.06 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.39 million shares.



Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells.



Why Should Investors Buy WFT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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