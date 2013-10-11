Stocks to Watch- Refill Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), Bio-Path Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BPTH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Refill Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), Bio-Path Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BPTH).



Refill Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) opened its last trade at the price of $0.29. Its closing price was $0.300 after gaining 3.81% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 309.062 shares, while its average trading volume remained 312.150 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.09. Refill Energy, Inc. is engaged in producing clean, renewable, non-global warming energy from the conversion of any carbon-based feedstock either solid or liquid, such as municipal solid waste (MSW), coal, sewage, used tires, forestry waste, agriculture waste, animal carcasses and biomass to a combination of electricity, steam, fuels, chemicals and hydrogen.



Will REFG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY) percentage change plunged -12.20% to close at $0.180 with the total traded volume of 283.787 shares while its average volume of 1.18 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.18 - $1.61, while its day lowest price was $0.18. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.21. HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas.



Will HRTPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY) traded on volume of 26.319 shares in the last session against average volume of 32.474 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $32.46 and closed at $32.81 by scoring 1.70%. In the last three months the stock was up 22.61% while its 52 week range of the stock was $23.74 - $35.40. National Australia Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services.



Will NABZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bio-Path Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BPTH) started its last trading session with the price of $2.26 and closed at $2.25 by scoring -5.46%. The stock traded with total volume of 114.081 shares, while the average trading volume remained 149.137 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.58. Day range for the stock was $2.16 and $2.30. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutic products utilizing its proprietary liposomal delivery technology to systemically distribute nucleic acid drugs throughout the human body with a simple intravenous transfusion.



Will BPTH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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