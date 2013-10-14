Stocks to Watch: SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP).



SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), decreased 2.13% and closed at $6.23 on a traded volume of 9.79 million shares, in comparison to 9.17 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-1.89%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.11Billion and its total outstanding shares are 498.41million.



Will SD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SandRidge Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent natural gas and oil company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Production, Drilling and Oil Field Services, and Midstream Services.



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), plunged -1.21% and closed at $14.71 on a traded volume of 9.32 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 10.77 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up21.97%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.63 and $14.86.



Will ITUB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides various financial products and services in Brazil and internationally.



Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), dropped down -0.09% and closed at $10.64. So far in three months, the stock is up 8.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.10 and $10.74 and during the previous trading session it marked$10.74 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $10.58 and the overall traded volume that day was 9.10million shares.



Has XRX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Xerox Corporation provides business process and document management services worldwide.



Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP) after opening its shares at the price of $5.02, dropped -0.40% to close the day at $5.02. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.99 million shares, in comparison to 9.36 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.26 and $6.10 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.08. It started the day at $5.02.



Will ODP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services. Its North American Retail division sells an assortment of merchandise, such as general office supplies, computer supplies, business machines and related supplies, and office furniture under various labels, including Office Depot, Viking Office Products, Foray, and Ativa through its chain of office supply stores.



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