Stocks to Watch- SGS Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGSOY), STRATEGIC OIL & GAS (OTCMKTS:SOGFF), FINMECCANICA ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SGS Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGSOY), STRATEGIC OIL & GAS (OTCMKTS:SOGFF), FINMECCANICA ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY).



SGS Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) opened its last trade at the price of $22.79. Its closing price was $22.84 after gaining 0.57% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 39.36k share. SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.



Will SGSOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



STRATEGIC OIL & GAS (OTCMKTS:SOGFF) percentage change plunged -5.01% to close at $0.855 with the total traded volume of 148.00 shares while its average volume of 25.416 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.76 - $1.45, while its day lowest price was $0.82. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.90. Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada.



Will SOGFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



FINMECCANICA ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) traded on volume of 1.25 million shares in the last session against average volume of 153.610 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.76 and closed at $3.73 by scoring -4.11%. In the last three months the stock was up 55.42% while its 52 week range of the stock was $2.20 - $3.94. Finmeccanica SpA engages in helicopters, defense and security electronics, aeronautics, space, defense systems, energy, and transportation activities primarily in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America.



Will FINMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY) started its last trading session with the price of $36.32 and closed at $36.56 by scoring 0.27%. The stock traded with total volume of 131.356 shares, while the average trading volume remained 67.915 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.52. Day range for the stock was $36.32 and $36.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



Will BAMXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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