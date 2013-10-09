Stocks to Watch- Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB:SIAF), Buka Ventures Inc (OTCBB:NNRX), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB:SIAF), Buka Ventures Inc (OTCBB:NNRX), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY).



Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB:SIAF) opened its last trade at the price of $0.51. Its closing price was $0.510 after losing -1.73% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 555.425 shares, while its average trading volume remained 663.004 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.95. Sino Agro Food, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consulting, engineering, and technology based company in the agriculture and aquaculture sectors.



Will SIAF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Buka Ventures Inc (OTCBB:NNRX) percentage change surged 2.56% to close at $0.400 with the total traded volume of 285.590 shares while its average volume of 1.29 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.12 - $1.48, while its day lowest price was $0.38. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.42. Nutranomics, Inc. researches and develops nutritional food products. Its nutritional products include supplements for joint health, digestive enzymes, whole food multi-vitamin, antioxidants, pre and probiotic, immune support, hormone balance.



Will NNRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) traded on volume of 199.667 shares in the last session against average volume of 35.896 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $21.23 and closed at $20.89 by scoring -1.46%. In the last three months the stock was up 13.9% while its 52 week range of the stock was $15.29 - $22.65. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of tires worldwide.



Will MGDDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) started its last trading session with the price of $7.61 and closed at $7.56 by scoring -0.13%. The stock traded with total volume of 116.687 shares, while the average trading volume remained 97.000 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.92. Day range for the stock was $7.55 and $7.65. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



Will DBOEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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