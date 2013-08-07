Stocks to Watch: Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), ASML Holding N.V. (ADR)(NASDAQ:ASML), Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), ASML Holding N.V. (ADR)(NASDAQ:ASML), Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE)



Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) opened its shares at the price of $63.15 for the day. Its closing price was $61.55 after losing -2.40% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.27 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.05 million shares. The beta of SOHU stands at1.18.

Sohu.com Inc. (Sohu) is a Chinese online media, search, gaming, community and mobile service group.



ASML Holding N.V. (ADR)(NASDAQ:ASML) percentage change surged +0.04% to close at $92.06 with the total traded volume of 1.26 million shares, and average volume of 1.06 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $60.90 - $92.32, while its day lowest price was $91.35 and it hit its day highest price at $92.32.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiaries. The Company is a provider of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry.



Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) started its trading session with the price of $17.30 and closed at $16.96 by scoring -1.97%. GPRE’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.25 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 488,539.00 shares. The beta of GPRE stands at 2.17.

Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. (Green Plains) is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol.



CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) ended its day with the loss of -2.34% and closed at the price of $47.60 after opening at $48.32. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.24 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 788,699.00 shares.

CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE Holdings) is the holding company. The primary business of the Company is the operation of markets for the trading of listed, or exchange-traded, options contracts on three broad product categories.



