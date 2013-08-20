Stocks to Watch: Solazyme Inc (NASDAQ:SZYM), JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:JASO), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), KiOR Inc (NASDAQ:KIOR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Solazyme Inc (NASDAQ:SZYM), JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:JASO), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), KiOR Inc (NASDAQ:KIOR)



Solazyme Inc (NASDAQ:SZYM) opened its shares at the price of $11.85 for the day. Its closing price was $11.07 after losing -7.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.5 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 539,431.00 shares.



Solazyme, Inc. operates as a renewable oil production company. The Company fuels include microbial-derived jet fuels, bio-diesels, and renewable diesels.



Why Should Investors Buy SZYM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:JASO) percentage change plunged -4.19% to close at $7.31 with the total traded volume of 1.47 million shares, and average volume of 2.01 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.91 - $11.40, while its day lowest price was $7.28 and it hit its day highest price at $7.69.



JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (JA Solar) is engaged in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and selling solar cell and solar module products.



Has JASO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM) started its trading session with the price of $2.99 and closed at $2.91 by scoring -2.35%. SQNM’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.48 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.60 million shares. The beta of SQNM stands at 0.59. Day range of the stock was $2.91 -$3.00.

Sequenom, Inc. (Sequenom) is a molecular diagnostic testing and genetics analysis company committed to providing molecular diagnostic testing services.



Has SQNM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



KiOR Inc (NASDAQ:KIOR) ended its day with the loss of -7.20% and closed at the price of $2.45 after opening at $2.64. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.46 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 426,167.00 shares.



KiOR, Inc. (KiOR), is development- stage company. KiOR is a renewable fuels company engaged in producing cellulosic gasoline and diesel from abundant non-food biomass.



Why Should Investors Buy KIOR After the Recent Fall?Just Go Here and Find Out



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