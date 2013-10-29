Stocks to Watch: Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Altera Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR).



Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), decreased -1.56% and closed at $78.71 on a traded volume of 5.62million shares, in comparison to 3.87 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 46.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $59.14 million and its total outstanding shares are 751.40 million.



Has SBUX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide.



NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), soared0.76% and closed at $39.69 on a traded volume of 4.96 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.27 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.86%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $39.03 and $39.93.



For How Long NTAP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NetApp, Inc. engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of networked storage solutions. The company supplies enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services.



Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), dropped down -4.28% and closed at $314.00. So far in three months, the stock is up 28.18%. The 52-week range for the stock is $60.49 and $389.16 and during the previous trading session it marked$330.96 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $325.01 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.89 million shares.



Has NFLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Netflix, Inc. provides Internet television network service that enables subscribers to stream TV shows and movies directly on TVs, computers, and mobile devices in the United States and internationally.



Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR) after opening its shares at the price of $33.21, jumped up0.97% to close the day at $33.45. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.74 million shares, in comparison to 3.12 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.89 and $39.18 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $33.662. It started the day at $33.21.



Why Should Investors Buy ALTR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Altera Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and markets programmable logic devices (PLD), HardCopy application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) devices, pre-defined design building blocks, and proprietary development software.



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