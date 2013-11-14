Stocks to Watch - Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd(NYSE:TRQ), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA)(NYSE:AUY), EXCO Resources Inc(NYSE:XCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd(NYSE:TRQ), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA)(NYSE:AUY), EXCO Resources Inc(NYSE:XCO)



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM) increased +0.50% and closed at $12.04 on a traded volume of 5.00 million shares, in comparison to 8.18 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 6.27%.The company has a total market capitalization of $12.47 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.04 billion. Talisman Energy Inc., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.



What was the Moving Force behind TLM On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TLM



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd(NYSE:TRQ) plunged -3.29% and closed at $4.41 on a traded volume of 4.95 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.00 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -10.55%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.36 and $4.66. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration, development, and mining company.



Has TRQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Yamana Gold Inc. (USA)(NYSE:AUY) jumped up +0.43% and closed at $9.30. So far in three months, the stock is down -10.14%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.55 and $19.91 and during the previous trading session it marked$9.45 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $9.21 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.97 million shares. Yamana Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties, primarily gold. It also explores for copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver metals



For How Long AUY’s Gloss will Attract Investors ? Find out via this report



EXCO Resources Inc(NYSE:XCO), after opening its shares at the price of $5.27, dropped -1.13% to closed the day at $5.25. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.74 million shares, in comparison to 4.63 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.15 and $9.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.31. It started the day at $5.27. EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore U.S. oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays.



Will XCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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