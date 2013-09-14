Stocks to Watch: The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD), Cameron International Corporation (NYSE:CAM), United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSEARCA: USO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD), Cameron International Corporation (NYSE:CAM), United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSEARCA: USO).



The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) increased 0.99% and closed at $41.64 on a traded volume of 3.25 million shares, in comparison to 3.76million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 0.99%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $19.40 billion and its total outstanding shares are 466.00 million



Will GPS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, children, and babies under the Gap, Old Navy, banana republic, Piperlime, Athleta, and Intermix brands.



Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) soared 0.92% and closed at $24.26 on a traded volume of 3.25 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.60 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -5.75%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $23.98 and $24.28.



Will STWD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, investing in, financing, and managing commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.



Cameron International Corporation (NYSE:CAM) dropped -0.96% and closed at $57.93. The 52-week range for the stock is $47.62 and $67.42 and during the previous trading session it marked $58.81 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $57.85 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.24 million shares.



Will CAM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cameron International Corporation provides flow equipment products, systems, and services worldwide.



United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSEARCA: USO) after opening its shares at the price of $0.0026, jumped / dropped 5.6% to close the day at $0.200. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.44 million shares, in comparison to 8.9 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $3.90 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $6.6.



Can Investors Bet on USO after this News update? Find Out Here



United States Oil Fund, LP (USOF) is a limited partnership. USOF is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (units) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the NYSE Arca).



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