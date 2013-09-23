Stocks to Watch- the PMI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ), PREMIER GOLD MINES (OTCMKTS:PIRGF), VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS),FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The PMI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ), PREMIER GOLD MINES (OTCMKTS:PIRGF), VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS),FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ).



The PMI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ) opened its last trade at the price of $0.04. Its closing price was $0.0560 after gaining 24.72% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.94 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 583.555 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 4.08.



The PMI Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, PMI Mortgage Insurance Co., provides residential mortgage insurance products to mortgage lenders and investors in the United States.



Will PPMIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PREMIER GOLD MINES (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) percentage change plunged -12.67% to close at $2.09 with the total traded volume of 51.600 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 25.532 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.46 - $6.92, while its day lowest price was $2.07. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.28.



Premier Gold Mines Limited focuses on exploring for and developing gold deposits in North America.



Will PIRGF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS) traded on volume of 162.65 million shares in the last session against average volume of 56.48 million shares. The company closed at $0.0002 and showed no change. In the last three months the stock was down -80%.



VOIS, Inc., a development stage company, through its subsidiary Mind Solutions, Inc., engages in the development of software applications in the United States.



Is VOIS a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ) started its last trading session with the price of $5.79 and closed at $5.85 by scoring 0.86%. The stock traded with total volume of 686.976 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.30 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.34. Day range for the stock was $5.71 and $5.85.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



Will FMCKJ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/