Stocks to Watch- TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS: TITXF), American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AIQUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS: TITXF), American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AIQUY).



TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS: TITXF) opened its last trade at the price of $0.45. Its closing price was $0.416 after losing -6.62% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 453.646 shares, while its average trading volume remained 97.446 shares.



Titan Medical Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design and development of Amadeus robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS).



Will TITXF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG) percentage change plunged -0.89% to close at $2.22 with the total traded volume of 131.278 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 80.959 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.59 - $2.49, while its day lowest price was $2.19. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.30.



American Eagle Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States.



Will AMZG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) traded on volume of 63.682 shares in the last session against average volume of 92.385 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $7.30and closed at $7.42 by scoring 2.49%.



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.



Will DBOEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AIQUY) started its last trading session with the price of $27.59 and closed at $28.46 by scoring 4.83%. The stock traded with total volume of 24.938 shares, while the average trading volume remained 22.104 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.10. Day range for the stock was $27.59 -$28.75.



LAir Liquide S.A. produces and sells air gases for industry, health, and the environment sectors worldwide.



Will AIQUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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