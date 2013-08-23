Stocks to Watch - Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), T AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), T AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) opened the session at $7.88, remained amid the day range of $7.86 - $7.91, and recently traded at $7.88. The stock showed a positive performance of -0.51% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 51,598.00shares and the average volume of the stock remained 56,075.00 shares. Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons.



Why Should Investors Buy TUWOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) traded with volume of 39,741.00 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 86,318.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.73 - $29.63. The stock showed a positive movement of 1.21% and was recently trading at $22.62. KOMATSU LTD. is a Japan-based company which manufactures, develops, markets and sells construction machinery and vehicles, as well as other industrial machinery.



Will KMTUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY) exchanged 1 26,309.00 shares and the average volume remained 80,886.00 shares. China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



What was the Moving Force behind CICHY on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



T AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) gained volume of 51,655.00 shares, while the average volume remained. 85,119.00 shares. The stock decreased -4.10% and remained at $2.80. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 33.97%. Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties.



Will AUNFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/