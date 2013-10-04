Stocks to Watch: Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), Banco Bradesco SA , Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Health Management Associates Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA).



Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), decreased -1.43% and closed at $9.65 on a traded volume of 5.86 million shares, in comparison to 5.13million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -12.91%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.53Billion and its total outstanding shares are365.74 million.



Has TWO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Two Harbors Investment Corp. (Two Harbors) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, residential real properties, and other financial assets.



Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), plunged -0.85% and closed at $14.04 on a traded volume of 5.50 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.88 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up15.56%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $13.89 and $14.21.



Will BBD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Banco Bradesco SA (the Bank) is a Brazil-based bank. Together with its subsidiaries, the Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services, including deposit taking.



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), dropped down -1.86% and closed at $5.80. So far in three months, the stock is up 11.97%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.78 and $10.74 and during the previous trading session it marked$5.99 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.89 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.45 million shares.



Has ANR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (Alpha) is a supplier and exporter of metallurgical coals for use in the steel-making process and a supplier of thermal coal to electric utilities and manufacturing industries, as well as an exporter of thermal coal.



Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA) after opening its shares at the price of $12.92, jumped up0.15% to close the day at $12.93. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.42 million shares, in comparison to 3.83 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.97 and $17.28 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $13.09. It started the day at $12.92.



Why Should Investors Buy HMA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Health Management Associates, Inc. by and through its subsidiaries operates general acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in non-urban communities.



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