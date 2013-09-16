Stocks to Watch: UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), Xhibit Corp (OTCBB: XBTC), MAJOR DRILLING GRP I (OTCMKTS: MJDLF), GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS: GULTU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), Xhibit Corp (OTCBB: XBTC), MAJOR DRILLING GRP I (OTCMKTS: MJDLF), GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS: GULTU).



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY) increased 1.06% and closed at $10.46 on a traded volume of 44.996 shares, in comparison to 38.166 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 0.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.71 billion.



Will UNICY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.



Xhibit Corp (OTCBB: XBTC) plunged -9.82% and closed at $2.48 on a traded volume of 74.161 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 67.407 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 60%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.00 and $2.95.



Will XBTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Xhibit Corp., an online marketing and digital advertising company, provides targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs for a base of advertisers and advertising agency customers in the United States.



MAJOR DRILLING GRP I (OTCMKTS: MJDLF) dropped -2.19% and closed at $7.04. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.37%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.13 and $12.13 and during the previous trading session it marked $7.04 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $6.99 and the overall traded volume that day was 30.500 shares.



Will MJDLF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Major Drilling Group International Inc. provides contract drilling services for companies primarily involved in mining and mineral exploration.



GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS: GULTU) ended its day with the plunge of -1.44%. It was closed at the price of $2.06 after making its opening at $2.09. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 199.629 shares, as compared to its average volume of 127.332 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $2.05, while it scored its top level for the day at $2.09.



Will GULTU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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