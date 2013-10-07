Stocks to Watch: United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), CapitalSource, Inc. , WhiteWave Foods Co ,Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), CapitalSource, Inc. (NYSE:CSE), WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV),Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG ).



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), increased0.17% and closed at $18.06 on a traded volume of279,299 shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -4.44%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $906.01 million and its total outstanding shares are 50.17million.



Will UNG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (USNG) is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (units) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the NYSE Arca).



CapitalSource, Inc. (NYSE:CSE), soared1.33% and closed at $12.20 on a traded volume of 2.24 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.89 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up25.9%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.00 and $12.36.



For How Long CSE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CapitalSource Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial products to small and middle market businesses in the United States. It offers depository products and services, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement account products, and certificates of deposit.



WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV), jumped up2.40 % and closed at $19.18. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.9%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.22 and $20.63 and during the previous trading session it marked$19.31 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $18.75 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.22 million shares.



Will WWAV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The WhiteWave Foods Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, and dairy products in North America and Europe.



Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG) after opening its shares at the price of $8.87, jumped up1.92% to close the day at $9.04. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.20 million shares, in comparison to 2.71 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.81 and $11.73 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $9.05. It started the day at $8.87.



Why Should Investors Buy CIG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transformation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy primarily in Minas Gerais, Brazil.



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