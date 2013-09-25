Stocks to Watch- University General Health System Inc (OTCMKTS:UGH), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), AFRICA OIL CORP. (OTCMKTS: AOIFF), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: University General Health System Inc (OTCMKTS:UGH), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), AFRICA OIL CORP. (OTCMKTS: AOIFF), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII).



University General Health System Inc (OTCMKTS:UGH) opened its last trade at the price of $0.44. Its closing price was $0.390 after losing -10.76% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 607.059 shares, while its average trading volume remained 263.584 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 15.10.



University General Health System, Inc., an integrated multi-specialty health care provider, provides concierge physician- and patient-oriented services in the United States.



Will UGH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) percentage change surged 3.11 to close at $2.32 with the total traded volume of 160.740 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 210.496 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.56 - $2.42, while its day lowest price was $2.20. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.35.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States.



Will LBMH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AFRICA OIL CORP. (OTCMKTS: AOIFF) traded on volume of 38.312 shares in the last session against average volume of 10.770 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.22 and closed at $8.20 by scoring 0.61%.In the last three months the stock was up 21.12% while its 52 week range of the stock was $5.39 - $11.00.



Africa Oil Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas.



Will AOIFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII) started its last trading session with the price of $1.23 and closed at $1.14 by scoring -8.80%. The stock traded with total volume of 305.094 shares, while the average trading volume remained 166.508 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -0.01. Day range for the stock was $1.06 and $1.24.



22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction and smoking cessation products produced from modifying the nicotine content in tobacco plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding.



Will XXII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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