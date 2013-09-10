Stocks to Watch - U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TLT), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NYSE:SFD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TLT), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NYSE:SFD)



U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened the session at $36.48, remained amid the day range of $35.89 - $36.50, and closed the session at $36.32. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.41% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 6.98 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.35 million shares. U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its services include lending and depository services, cash management, capital market, and trust and investment management services.



Has USB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TLT) traded with volume of 2.60 million shares in the prior session. The 52 week range of the stock remained $102.11 - $127.19. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.05% and closed its session at $103.10. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.03 billion. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.



For How Long TLT will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) exchanged 6.92 million shares and the average volume remained 3.81 million shares. The stock escalated +3.81% and closed the session at $61.50. The beta of the stock remained 3.59 and the EPS of the stock remained 2.28. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 824.06 million. Las Vegas Sands Corp. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. The company owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao and Sands Cotai Central in Macau, the People?s Republic of China.



Will LVS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NYSE:SFD) volume of 6.80 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.84 million shares. The stock advanced +0.71% and finished the session Monday at $34.16. The EPS of the stock remained 1.13. The one month of the stock was +1.58% and three month trend remained positive +4.08%. Smithfield Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets fresh meat and packaged meat products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Pork, Hog Production, and International segments.



Why Should Investors Buy SFD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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