Stocks to Watch: Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC).



Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), decreased -0.28% and closed at $16.19 on a traded volume of 10.84million shares, in comparison to 16.27 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-22.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $83.43 million and its total outstanding shares are 5.15million.



Has VALE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vale SA (Vale) is a Brazil-based metals and mining company. The Company services are divided into four segments: Bulk Material, including the extraction of iron ore, manganese and ferroalloys, as well as pellet production; Basic metals, comprising the production of non-ferrous minerals, including nickel.



Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), plunged -0.96% and closed at $19.62 on a volume of 794,635 shares,. In the last three months, the stock is down-23.66%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.49 and $20.06.



Will TZA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index).



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), dropped down -0.63% and closed at $12.66. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.77%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.81 and $12.80 and during the previous trading session it marked$12.78 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $12.75 and the overall traded volume that day was 8.94 million shares.



Has KEY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



KeyCorp, is a bank holding company. It is a bank-based financial services company. KeyCorp is the parent holding company for KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), its principal subsidiary, through which most of its banking services are provided.



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC) after opening its shares at the price of $5.29, dropped -2.46% to close the day at $5.15. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.92 million shares, in comparison to 10.63 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.53 and $10.52 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.36. It started the day at $5.29.



Will KGC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kinross Gold Corporation (Kinross) is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties.



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