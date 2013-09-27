Stocks to Watch: VelocityShares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN Linked to the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Excess Return , Exelis Inc , Pier 1 Imports Inc , Companhia De Saneamento Basico

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VelocityShares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Excess Return (NYSEARCA:UGAZ), Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS).



VelocityShares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Excess Return (NYSEARCA:UGAZ), increased1.40% and closed at $15.90 on a volume of 290,757 shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -27.3%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $107.02 million.



Will UGAZ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), soared1.14% and closed at $16.03 on a traded volume of 2.56 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.59 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up18.65%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.94 and $16.15.



For How Long XLS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Exelis Inc. (Exelis) is engaged in Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) related products and systems and information and technical services, which the Company supplies to military, government and commercial customers in the United States and globally.



Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR), dropped down -0.10% and closed at $19.88. So far in three months, the stock is up down -14.49%. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.05 and $25.28 and during the previous trading session it marked$20.13 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $19.98 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.56 million shares.



Has PIR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (Pier 1 Imports) is a global importer of imported decorative home furnishings and gifts.



Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS) after opening its shares at the price of $10.19, jumped up1.19% to close the day at $10.19. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.51 million shares, in comparison to 2.63 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.25 and $16.35 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $10.23. It started the day at $10.19.



Why Should Investors Buy SBS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SABESP) is a Brazil-based company which provides basic and environmental sanitation services.



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