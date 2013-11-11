Stocks to Watch: Velti Plc (NASDAQ:VELT), SGD HOLDINGS LTD (OTCMKTS:SGDH), Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Velti Plc (NASDAQ:VELT), SGD HOLDINGS LTD (OTCMKTS:SGDH), Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII)



Velti Plc (NASDAQ:VELT) opened its shares at the price of $0.12 for the day. Its closing price was $0.14 after gaining +17.23% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.61 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.21 million shares. The beta of VELT stands at0.57. Velti plc engages in the provision of mobile marketing and advertising technology and solutions for brands, advertising agencies, mobile operators, and media companies primarily in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa.



For How Long VELT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SGD HOLDINGS LTD (OTCMKTS:SGDH) percentage change surged +10.08% to close at $0.02 with the total traded volume of 3.47 million shares, and average volume of 100,890.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.02 - $0.05, while its day lowest price was $0.03 and it hit its day highest price at $0.03. SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc., develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads.



For How Long SGDH’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST) started its trading session with the price of $0.03 and closed at $0.02.WEST’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.59 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.53 million shares. The beta of WEST stands at 2.52. Day range of the stock was $0.03 -$3.03. Andalay Solar, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters in the United States and Canada.



Can Investors Bet on WEST after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII) ended its day with the loss of -14.29% and closed at the price of $0.0060 after opening at $0.01. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 14.07 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.68 million shares. Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma.



Has PEII Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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