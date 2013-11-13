Stocks to Watch: Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), Amarin Corporation Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:AMRN), Pan American Silver Corp. (USA)(NASDAQ:PAAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), Amarin Corporation plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:AMRN), Pan American Silver Corp. (USA)(NASDAQ:PAAS)



Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG) opened its shares at the price of $2.96 for the day. Its closing price was $3.03 after gaining +2.36% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.42 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.21 million shares. The beta of VRNG stands at1.90. Vringo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the innovation, acquisition, licensing, and protection of intellectual property worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy VRNG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) percentage change surged +0.35% to close at $14.37 with the total traded volume of 2.40 million shares, and average volume of 1.93 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.85 - $16.43, while its day lowest price was $14.10 and it hit its day highest price at $14.43. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides clinical, financial, connectivity, and information solutions and related professional services to hospitals, physicians, and post-acute organizations primarily in the United States and Canada.



For How Long MDRX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Amarin Corporation plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:AMRN) started its trading session with the price of $1.59 and closed at $1.54 by scoring -0.65%. AMRN’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.31 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 13.43 million shares. The beta of AMRN stands at 1.14. Day range of the stock was $1.50 -$1.59. Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization therapeutic products for the treatment for cardiovascular diseases.



Will AMRN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pan American Silver Corp. (USA)(NASDAQ:PAAS) ended its day with the loss of -2.66% and closed at the price of $10.23 after opening at $10.45. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.28 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.03 million shares. Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of silver producing properties and assets. It produces and sells silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc.



Why Should Investors Buy PAAS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/