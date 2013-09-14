Stocks to Watch: Walgreen Company (NYSE:WAG), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Sector Spdr Trust Sbi (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Walgreen Company (NYSE:WAG), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Sector Spdr Trust Sbi (NYSEARCA:XLI).



Walgreen Company (NYSE:WAG), increased0.32% and closed at $53.46 on a traded volume of 6.98 million shares, in comparison to 3.95 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over44.45%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $50.52 million and its total outstanding shares are 945.00million.



Will WAG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Walgreen Co. (Walgreens), together with its subsidiaries, operates the drugstore chain in the United States. The Company provides its customers with access to consumer goods and services, pharmacy, and health and wellness services in communities across America.



Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), soared0.39% and closed at $28.13 on a traded volume of 6.88 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 10.78 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up6.67%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $27.99 and $28.25.



For How Long MS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides its products and services to a range of clients and customers, including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals.



Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), jumped up1.00 % and closed at $49.69. So far in three months, the stock is up 15.34%. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.83 and $50.50 and during the previous trading session it marked$49.74 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $49.28 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.62 million shares.



Will HAL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Halliburton Company is an oilfield services company. The Company is provider of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.



Sector Spdr Trust Sbi (NYSEARCA:XLI) after opening its shares at the price of $46.11, jumped up0.228% to close the day at $46.21. The stock ended on a volume of 1.15 million shares. The 52-week range for the stock is $35.19 and $46.35 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $46.22. It started the day at $46.11.



Why Should Investors Buy XLI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index)



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