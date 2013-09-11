Stocks to Watch: Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI), Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zagg Inc(NASDAQ:ZAGG), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI), Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ)



Zagg Inc(NASDAQ:ZAGG) percentage change surged 0.86% to close at $4.67 with the total traded volume of 1.09 million shares, and average volume of 488,307 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.34 - $9.26, while its day lowest price was $4.34 and it hit its day highest price at $4.79.



How Should Investors Trade ZAGG Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



ZAGG Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes accessories for mobile devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) started its trading session with the price of $8.16 and closed at $8.22 by scoring +0.86%. SPPI’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.07 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.10 million shares. The beta of SPPI stands at 1.36. Day range of the stock was $8.09 -$8.32.



Can SPPI Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing prescription drug products primarily in the areas of hematology and oncology.



Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) opened its shares at the price of $13.85 for the day. Its closing price was $13.90 after gaining 0.94% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.06 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 440,504 shares. The beta of ONB stands at1.01.



What ONB’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank, which provides financial services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States.



OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ) ended its day with the loss of -2.67% and closed at the price of $1.46 after opening at $1.50. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.05 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.21 million shares.



Should OCZ a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



OCZ Technology Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of solid state drives (SSDs) and computer components primarily in the United States.



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