Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), Falconridge Oil Technologies Corp (OTCBB:FROT), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), Falconridge Oil Technologies Corp (OTCBB:FROT), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI).



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW) opened its last trade at the price of $0.12. Its closing price was $0.120 and showed no change. The company traded with the total volume of 619.474 shares, while its average trading volume remained 727.544 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.70. Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology.



Is AXPW a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Falconridge Oil Technologies Corp (OTCBB:FROT) percentage change surged 105.88% to close at $1.75 with the total traded volume of 32.860 shares while its average volume of 4.128 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.30 - $2.61, while its day lowest price was $1.00. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.61. Falconridge Oil Technologies Corp., an oil and gas technology company specializes in identifying and accessing additional petroleum reserves. It commercializes Terra Slicing technology, oil and gas completion technology.



Will FROT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN) traded on volume of 3.06 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.70 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.06 and closed at $0.0595 by scoring 2.59%. In the last three months the stock was up 10.59% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.03 - $0.12. Medinah Minerals Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum.



Will MDMN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI) started its last trading session with the price of $1.07 and closed at $1.01 by scoring -8.18%. The stock traded with total volume of 84.090 shares, while the average trading volume remained 36.995 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -916.46. Day range for the stock was $0.99 and $1.07. Car Charging Group, Inc., a development stage company, provides electric charging services for the electric vehicle (EV) automobile market primarily in North America. Its services enable EV drivers to refuel their automobiles wherever they live, work, and play.



Will CCGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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