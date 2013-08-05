Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) . Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF), STRATEX OIL & GAS (OTCMKTS: STTX) , Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) . Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF), STRATEX OIL & GAS (OTCMKTS: STTX) , Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY)



Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) increased 0.63% and closed at $119.50 on a traded volume of 17,858.00 shares, in comparison to 40,407.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 26.86%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $98.82billion and its total outstanding shares are 826.95 million. Bayer AG is a German management holding company with core competencies in the field of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It's business operations are organized into three subgroups: HealthCare, involved in the research, development and manufacture of health products for people and animals, CropScience, engaged in the crop protection and non-agricultural pest control, and MaterialScience, that provides polymers, and develops solution for a range of applications, supported by the service companies Bayer Business Services, Bayer Technology Services and Currenta.



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF) plunged -0.64% and closed at $401.90 on a traded volume of 2.584.00 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7,177.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.34%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $396.00 and $404.10. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. The Company’s segments consist of Insurance, Reinsurance, Insurance and Reinsurance Other, Runoff, and Corporate and Other.



STRATEX OIL & GAS (OTCMKTS: STTX) dropped down -20.03% and closed at $0.200. So far in three months, the stock is down -84.5%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.16 and $2.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.29. Its introductory price for the day was $0.25, with the overall traded volume of 684,826.00 shares. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. offers exploration of oil and gas. The company is based in Watertown, Connecticut.



Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY), after opening its shares at the price of $20.42, dropped -0.40% to close at $20.52 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 45,849.00 shares, in comparison to 26,634.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $20.41 and $20.57 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $20.57. Its introductory price for the day was $20.42 Akzo Nobel NV is a Netherlands-based manufacturer of paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. The Company operates three business segments: Specialty Chemicals, Performance Coatings and Decorative Paints. Within the Specialty Chemicals segment, it manufactures functional, industrial, pulp and paper, and surface chemicals, and operates primarily in Europe and Asia.



