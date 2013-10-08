Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS).



Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU) opened its last trade at the price of $3.35. Its closing price was $3.10 after losing -7.19% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 67.623 shares, while its average trading volume remained 101.316 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 119.33. Blue Earth, Inc. engages in a mergers and acquisition strategy to acquire, license, develop, market, install, and monitor clean-tech related technologies and energy management systems.



Will BBLU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) percentage change plunged -0.69% to close at $10.09 with the total traded volume of 396.360 shares while its average volume of 146.691 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.01 - $10.40, while its day lowest price was $10.04. The share price hit the day highest price of $10.12. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



Will CFRUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) traded on volume of 59.000 shares in the last session against average volume of 234.021 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $2.06 and closed at $2.05 by scoring -1.91%. In the last three months the stock was up 47.48% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.56 - $2.42. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies.



Will LBMH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS) started its last trading session with the price of $4.50 and closed at $4.53 by scoring 1.12%. The stock traded with total volume of 47.227 shares, while the average trading volume remained 58.823 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.73. Day range for the stock was $4.37 and $4.54. Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.



Will ADXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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