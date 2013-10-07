Stock's Trend Analysis Report - Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF), BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), Danone SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DANO), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF), BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), Danone SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DANOY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY).



Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF) opened its last trade at the price of $4.57. Its closing price was $4.63 after gaining +0.87% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 91.14 k shares.



Bombardier Inc. manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Bombardier Aerospace and Bombardier Transportation. The Bombardier Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports aviation products comprising business aircrafts; commercial aircrafts, including regional jets, turboprops, and single-aisle mainline jets; and specialized and amphibious aircrafts.



Will BDRBF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY) percentage change plunged -0.34% to close at $29.06 with the total traded volume of 36,851 shares while its average volume of 71,505 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.11 - $30.24, while its day lowest price was $28.96. The share price hit the day highest price of $28.96.



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems



Will BAESY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Danone SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DANOY) traded on volume of 88.621 shares in the last session against average volume of 913,330 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $15.13 and closed at $15.05 by scoring +0.33%. In the last three months the stock was up 4.95% while its 52 week range of the stock was $11.78 - $16.12.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea, Taillefine, and Ser brands.



Will DANOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) started its last trading session with the price of $21.07 and closed at $21.27 by scoring +1.53%. The stock traded with total volume of 43,749 shares, while the average trading volume remained 147,806 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.54. Day range for the stock was $21.07 and $21.27.



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.



Will LNVGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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